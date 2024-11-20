Mascara Dorada Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that Mascara Dorada will appear at MLW Kings of Colosseum, which happens on January 11 in Dallas, TX.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Máscara Dorada for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Máscara Dorada is set to make his return to MLW in Dallas. Known for his high-flying style and signature Shooting Star Press, Dorada has been a standout in CMLL. His return to MLW is a year in the making, as fans look forward to witnessing his dynamic lucha style once again.

Trained by esteemed mentors Panterita del Ring, Último Guerrero, and Robin, Máscara Dorada has honed his skills to become a formidable competitor in the middleweight division. His previous tenure in MLW saw him surge to the top of the middleweight rankings.

The Dallas event marks a pivotal moment in Máscara Dorada’s career, offering him the platform to cement his status within MLW’s middleweight division while representing CMLL.

Cesar Duran is in talks with an opponent for Dorada. Who will it be is anyone’s guess.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.