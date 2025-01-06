Masha Slamovich, Ash by Elegance and John Skyler Comment on Re-Signing With TNA

As previously reported, Masha Slamovich, Ash by Elegance and John Skyler have all signed new deals with TNA Wrestling. In an interview with Fightful, all three wrestlers spoke about agreeing to stick around for the foreseeable future.

John Skyler: “I’m very excited to see what happens in 2025. TNA, as you know, is making a lot of moves, and this was the right move for me. I’m excited to see what 2025 brings, not just for me, not just for my partner, Jason Hotch, but for the other signees, the new signees, the re-signees, and everybody else in TNA Wrestling.”

Ash by Elegance: “This is absolutely amazing. It’s definitely been a blessing, you know, seeing a year come and go. It just happens like this, especially being in a locker room full of amazing people with the same drive, dedication, and determination, it’s great. This is the place I really want to be. As I said before, I was really excited, because it felt like TNA allowed us to have the creative freedom and do the things that we really wanted to do. With that being said, it was true, and that’s exactly why I re-signed with TNA, because I love being able to go out there and do my thing and really be able to have input on what I do and what storylines I want to go forward with.”

Masha Slamovich: “Yes, I’m very excited to have re-signed with TNA. I think this is the perfect place for me right now. I really look forward to taking the TNA brand, the TNA [Knockouts World] Title, around the world with me, and, keep fighting at TNA and everywhere else. I think, just as I’ve thought in previous years, that the Knockouts division is one of the strongest in the entire industry, I really believe that we have such a wonderful group of talent, not only in the Knockouts division, but also just across the board at TNA, and I’m extremely excited to be a part of it. Like I said, I want to be a fighting champion, and I just want to defend the belt against every single person in the division.”