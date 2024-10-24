Masha Slamovich Wants More Matches With Shayna Baszler

In an interview with the Ash of the Death Arts XIII podcast (via Fightful), Masha Slamovich expressed her desire to have more matches with WWE superstar Shayna Baszler. The two previously met up at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X, which Baszler won.

Slamovich said: “I think that there is something that we ought to circle back to, and that would be myself and Shayna Baszler having a match during WrestleMania week at Bloodsport. I think that NXTNA crossover is due for us to continue what we started at Bloodsport. Both, all of them actually. Several matches, why not?”