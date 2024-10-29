Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that Chad Gable will take on Dragon Lee in a match for Monday’s show, the first such announced for the episode. Gable cost Lee and Rey Mysterio the #1 contendership to the World Tag Team Titles when he attacked Mysterio on the outside, which led to the War Raiders getting the pinfall win over the LWO and the New Day.

Next week’s Raw will be taped in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday and air Monday night on USA Network.