wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s show, it was announced that longtime rivals Ilja Dragunov will face JD McDonagh on next week’s show.
The match was set up via a promo by Ilja that McDonagh came out to interrupt. Ilja wanted to be rid of McDonagh once and for all, but the Irish star said they would always be destined to do this dance. They ended up brawling to the back and outside, and continued fighting throughout the next few segments.
NXT airs next Tuesday live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- The Bella Twins Change Public Names In Process Of Departure From WWE
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week