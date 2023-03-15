Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s show, it was announced that longtime rivals Ilja Dragunov will face JD McDonagh on next week’s show.

The match was set up via a promo by Ilja that McDonagh came out to interrupt. Ilja wanted to be rid of McDonagh once and for all, but the Irish star said they would always be destined to do this dance. They ended up brawling to the back and outside, and continued fighting throughout the next few segments.

NXT airs next Tuesday live on USA Network.