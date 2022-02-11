wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
We have four matches set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Thursday’s show, Impact announced the following matches for the go-home episode next week before No Surrender:
* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design
* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green
* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin
* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost
Things are heating up between VBD and The Bullet Club and The Good Brothers were not far behind! @JayWhiteNZ, @Tama_Tonga, @TangaloaNJPW @DashingChrisBey @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @TheEricYoung @bigjoedoering @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fc1l9utZhw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
The Quintessential Diva makes her in ring debut next week! @GiseleShaw08 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GYc1zhBRxa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
