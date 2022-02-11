wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have four matches set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Thursday’s show, Impact announced the following matches for the go-home episode next week before No Surrender:

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design
* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green
* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin
* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost

