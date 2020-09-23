Matches Announced For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live PPV

– The United Wrestling Network announced several matches for next week’s episode of their Primetime Live PPV. The company announced the following matches for the show (per PWInsider), which airs on PPV via FITE TV next Tuesday:

* NWA National Championship Match: Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb

* Ray Rosas vs. Papp Esco.

* Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel

* Chris Dickinson returns