Matches Announced For ROH Supercard of Honor
ROH announced two matches for next month’s Supercard of Honor on this week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for the PPV, which takes place on April 5th in Philadelphia:
* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Hikaru Shida
