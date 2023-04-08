wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s Rampage and Battle of The Belts for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Mathews
* Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin
* Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa
