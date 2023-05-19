wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 5-25-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube:

* Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels
* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading