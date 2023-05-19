wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 18, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube:
* Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels
* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin
