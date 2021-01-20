wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
January 19, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has several matches set for next week’s episode following tonight’s show. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that the following matches and segments will take place next week:
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona
* Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake
* Tenille (w/Kaleb with a K) vs. Rosemary (w/Crazzy Steve)
* The Fire & Flava Fest
Impact airs next Tuesday live on AXS TV and Twitch.
More Trending Stories
- Candice Michelle Explains How She and Melina Genuinely Hated Each Other
- Chris Jericho Praises Mark Henry as a ‘True Main Event Star’ Following Online Feud With Ryback
- Karl Anderson Jokingly Declares The Good Brothers for the Royal Rumble
- Don Callis Recalls Being Offered Job On WWE Creative, Why He Turned It Down, Wanting To Run WWE