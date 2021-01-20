Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has several matches set for next week’s episode following tonight’s show. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that the following matches and segments will take place next week:

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona

* Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake

* Tenille (w/Kaleb with a K) vs. Rosemary (w/Crazzy Steve)

* The Fire & Flava Fest

Impact airs next Tuesday live on AXS TV and Twitch.