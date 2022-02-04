wrestling / TV Reports
Matches Set For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling
February 3, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s Impact Wrestling will see Deonna Purrazzo host an open challenge, plus more. Impact announced the following matches on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show:
* No Disqualification Match: W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers
* Open Challenge for AAA Reina de Reinas or ROH World Women’s Title:
