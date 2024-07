WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

* Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

In addition, Brooks Jensen challenged Josh Briggs to a No Disqualifications match for next week at the end of tonight’s show. That match has not yet been confirmed.