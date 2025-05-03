– As previously reported, word surfaced of 15 talent releases by WWE yesterday, and it looks like more might be coming throughout the weekend. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona and other wrestlers issued comments and words of encouragement to the released Superstars. Matt Cardona wrote the following on the WWE releases:

To the recently released, You have three choices… 1) Fade into obscurity

2) Coast off of your WWE name

3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fucking fun! Love, The Indy God

Additionally, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) wrote, “Sometimes a release is a blessing. Trust me. 💰” Another former WWE talent, Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox) stated, “Imagine releasing talent like that!…place is f***ing insane!”

Also, former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem (aka Reggie) stated, “Last year my contract ended and I was informed that it wasn’t getting renewed. I felt discouraged to the point where I wanted to quit. The first person to message me was

@Lauderdale11, one of the first people to believe in #sidneyakeem I appreciate him and @GCWrestling_ 🙏🏿”

B-Fab commented, “Guys 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐗 the broken heart is because I know how it feels. My heart breaks for them smh… Days like this aren’t easy..😔” B-Fab was previously released by WWE in November 2021. She later returned to WWE the following year. You can view those comments on this week’s releases below:

To the recently released, You have three choices… 1) Fade into obscurity 2) Coast off of your WWE name 3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fucking fun! Love,

The Indy God — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 3, 2025

Sometimes a release is a blessing. Trust me. 💰 pic.twitter.com/Cfc082A5Wi — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) May 2, 2025

Imagine releasing talent like that!…place is fucking insane! — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) May 3, 2025

Last year my contract ended and I was informed that it wasn’t getting renewed. I felt discouraged to the point where I wanted to quit. The first person to message me was @Lauderdale11, one of the first people to believe in #sidneyakeem I appreciate him and @GCWrestling_ 🙏🏿 — Sidney Akeem (@sidneyakeem) May 3, 2025

Guys 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐗 the broken heart is because I know how it feels. My heart breaks for them smh… Days like this aren’t easy..😔 https://t.co/SvAyGdayqJ — Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) May 3, 2025