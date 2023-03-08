wrestling / News

Matt Cardona & Bryan Myers Reveal New Life on the Ropes Reality Show

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins WrestleMania 35, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers Image Credit: WWE

– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have announced a new reality show about their careers. The new reality series, Life on the Ropes, will stream Monday nights on WhatNot at 6:30 pm EST. The new reality show will feature Major Pod regulars Cardona, Myers, Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle/Dylan Postl), Mark Sterling, and Chelsea Green. You can check out the new trailer below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading