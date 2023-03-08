Matt Cardona & Bryan Myers Reveal New Life on the Ropes Reality Show

– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have announced a new reality show about their careers. The new reality series, Life on the Ropes, will stream Monday nights on WhatNot at 6:30 pm EST. The new reality show will feature Major Pod regulars Cardona, Myers, Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle/Dylan Postl), Mark Sterling, and Chelsea Green. You can check out the new trailer below.

Who’d watch a MAJOR Reality show?

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows, watch as the boys persevere in their wrestling careers and business ventures

Watch the FULL length trailer at the link and please subscribehttps://t.co/v6MjQ3rs2z pic.twitter.com/GW85VkxYaO

