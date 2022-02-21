Matt Cardona Comments On Danhausen’s Success, Says He ‘Has It Figured Out’

Wrestling Inc reports that during the Headlocked Panel at C2E2, Matt Cardona spoke about the success of Danhausen and praised him for figuring out something that has worked for him in professional wrestling. Here are highlights:

On being impressed with Danhausen’s success: “Let’s give Danhausen some credit here, firstly, he’s one of the hottest things in wrestling today. I have never, ever seen a Danhausen match, and I think most of his fans have not, do you know what I’m saying? I bet a lot of his fans have not seen an actual match. It’s just this f*cking Danhausen guy and all his videos and his merch, and his aura. He has figured it out. At these conventions he is always killing it, he always has a huge line, he appeals to so many different people, and he is unique. I don’t know how he came up with this, but he has figured it out.”

On finding a niche in wrestling: “You’ve just got to find something. Everyone can be a great wrestler, you have to find a way to stick out. Especially now with social media, it’s great because like Twitter, YouTube, it’s free, so it’s like free publicity. But, everyone has it. So you have to figure out your way to figure out your niche. Someone like Danhausen, f*ck, he found it. I’ve never seen a Danhausen match, but I love Danhausen, I am a fan of Danhausen match without ever seeing him wrestle.”