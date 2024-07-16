Matt Cardona Pitches a GCW Invasion of WWE Raw

– During a recent interview with SEScoops, wrestler and self-proclaimed Indy God, Matt Cardona, discussed in pride working for GCW and shared an idea for how GCW could work with WWE in the future. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Cardona on his pride for GCW: “I’m super proud to be part of GCW. GCW is a company, I feel, that I put on the map with that deathmatch with Nick Gage, but at the same time, they put me on the map with that deathmatch with Nick Gage. The relationship, since then, has been mutually beneficial. That match, it might sound crazy, but it changed my life. It changed my career. I owe so much to GCW.”

On GCW promoting shows all over the world: “I don’t think GCW gets the credit that it deserves. I mean, this company, truly an independent company, runs all over the world every single weekend. I mean. It’s WWE, then GCW. I don’t think any other company runs as much as consistently as GCW was and is currently doing. WWE, I wouldn’t be surprised if they do some stuff with GCW. They already kind of are, with Bloodsport.”

On having the stars of GCW invade WWE Raw: “Imagine, Matt Cardona comes down the ramp on Raw. Then, Joey Janela, EFFY, Nick Gage, Steph De Lander. I mean, I’m getting goosebumps right now talking about it. I mean, talk about a perfect way for Matt Cardona to make his debut at WWE because he ain’t coming back as Zack Ryder. Zack Ryder’s dead. You know, Matt Cardona comes down the aisle, Nick Gage hops the barricade, man. You want to talk about moments right there. That’s a moment. EFFY, Janela, SDL, Allie [Katch,] Mance [Warner,] you got everybody we could bring in! [Brett] Lauderdale could be the new [Paul] Heyman on commentary.”