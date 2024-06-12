Matt Cardona Praises MJF’s Look, Questions His Tanning Abilities

Matt Cardona is a big fan of MJF, praising the AEW star’s look upon his return. MJF made his AEW TV return at Double or Nothing, and Cardona was asked about the former World Champion in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds.

“He looks great,” Cardona said. “Looks like a million bucks. Lean, but still jacked, which is very hard to do. He’s got that chest-stomach hair coming in good. Looks like a young Hugh Jackman. Looks great.”

He continued, “I love MJF. I think he’s fantastic. I do question his tanning abilities sometimes. Wear some gloves, dude. I don’t know if he’s getting sprayed at a place or if he’s doing it himself, but if he’s doing it himself, here’s what I do; I wear gloves. When you’re tanning yourself, it gets in your nails and all over your hands. I wear gloves, I rub everywhere, and I take the gloves off so my hands are nice and clean. Then I spray the hands by themselves. It comes out way nicer. A little tip.”

MJF cut his return promo on last week’s Dynamite and was confronted by RUSH.