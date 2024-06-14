Matt Cardona Recalls Being Terrified Of Match With Nick Gage

Matt Cardona recently recalled how he was “scared to death” of facing Nick Gage in GCW. Cardona faced Gage in a deathmatch for the GCW World Title at GCW Homecoming Weekend 2021 and picked up the win to claim the title. He recalled being worried about the match in a recent interview with The Wrestling Matt, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being worried about the match: “Honestly, no joke, [I was] scared to death. I thought … they might murder me in this ring [to] get buzz on this Nick Gage, guy.”

On the match being a deathmatch: “I knew I had to do it, and I couldn’t just dip my toe in. This couldn’t be a street fight. This had to be a deathmatch and it was.”