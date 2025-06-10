wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Demands Shotzi Blackheart Stop Using ‘Indy God’ & ‘Death Match King’
Matt Cardona is not happy with Shotzi Blackheart calling herself the “New Indy God” and has taken to social media to complain. Cardona posted to Twitter on Monday to say that the WWE alumna should stop referring to herself as an “Indy God” and “Death Match King” and threatened to send ‘Gimmick Attorney’ Mike Dockins after her.
Cardona shared images of his trademarks and wrote:
“.@ShotziWWE has 24 hours to publicly apologize to me and take down all posts referring to herself as Indy God and Death Match King. The United States of America recognizes ME as BOTH!
I don’t want to send @gimmickattorney after you…but I will!”
Blackheart doesn’t seem to concerned, as she retweeted it and wrote:
“ALL HAIL the NEW Indy God Deathmatch King SHOTZI FN BLACKHEART!”
