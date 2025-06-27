Matt Cardona Weighs In Shotzi Blackheart Planning To Take His ‘Indy God’ Nickname

Shotzi Blackheart has declared her intent to take over Matt Cardona’s “Indy God” nickname, something that Cardona has a strong response to. The two have been feuding since Blackheart became a free agent over her referring to herself as the new Indy God, which played out on social media when Cardona ran over Shotzi’s arm with her own tank, building toward their match at GCW Boss of All Bosses next month.

Cardona spoke with Daniel Menna for a new interview, during which he spoke about his feud with Blackheart. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Blackheart using his IP: “Well, that green-haired bitch, she’s stealing my intellectual property — ‘The ‘Death Match King,’ ‘The Indy God.’ Like, I have that trademarked, you know, so if she wants me to sue her, I will. I know where she lives. I’ll take her house. I don’t care. I’m building a new house in her neighborhood. I’ll have two houses. Maybe I’ll turn her house into a toy room if she keeps it up,”

On his issues with Blackheart: “Then I saw she’s trying to get involved with my garage beer sponsorship. So, first, you know, when she got released, I felt bad for the girl. I’m like, you know what? Let’s get her a payday. Let’s add her to Big Rubber Guys, my toy company’s new toy line. And I thought we were cool. I just wanted to throw her a bone, and then, of course, make some money off her, too. And then she starts using like my ‘Indy God’ name, my ‘Death Match King’ name, and like the garage beer sponsorship. She’s really infringing on my intellectual property, and I don’t like it one bit.”