wrestling / News
Matt Cardona & Steph DeLander Challenge Nick Gage & Maki Itoh To Match in GCW
Matt Cardona & Steph DeLander want to save GCW from Nick Gage & Maki Itoh, and have challenged them to a match. Cardona and DeLander appeared at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 this past weekend and attacked Gage and Itoh with chairs, and Cardona posted to Twitter on Thursday to call for a match between the two teams.
Cardona wrote:
BREAKING NEWS!
@stephdelander & I are officially challenging @thekingnickgage & @maki_itoh!
These two death match wannabes need to go!
We need to save @GCWrestling_!”
GCW took to Twitter to comment on the challenge as you can see below, writing, “That’s not how this works bro.” Itoh had her own, more colorful response.
BREAKING NEWS!@stephdelander & I are officially challenging @thekingnickgage & @maki_itoh!
These two death match wannabes need to go!
We need to save @GCWrestling_!
📷: @Ringsideguy pic.twitter.com/nTP9vvfg4X
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 6, 2023
That's not how this works bro https://t.co/QohlTrjsum
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 6, 2023
SHUT THE FUCK UP MID CARDONA https://t.co/H2erKpkKgt
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) April 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Having Cody Rhodes Lose at WrestleMania Was ‘The Worst Possible Ending’
- Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Accuses Stepfather of Sexual Assault, Vickie Responds and Attacks Her
- Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t