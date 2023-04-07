Matt Cardona & Steph DeLander Challenge Nick Gage & Maki Itoh To Match in GCW

Matt Cardona & Steph DeLander want to save GCW from Nick Gage & Maki Itoh, and have challenged them to a match. Cardona and DeLander appeared at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 this past weekend and attacked Gage and Itoh with chairs, and Cardona posted to Twitter on Thursday to call for a match between the two teams.

Cardona wrote:

BREAKING NEWS! @stephdelander & I are officially challenging @thekingnickgage & @maki_itoh! These two death match wannabes need to go! We need to save @GCWrestling_!”

GCW took to Twitter to comment on the challenge as you can see below, writing, “That’s not how this works bro.” Itoh had her own, more colorful response.

That's not how this works bro https://t.co/QohlTrjsum — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 6, 2023