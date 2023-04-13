Matt Cardona Teases Possible Match With Alex Hammerstone

MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone is looking a challenger, and Matt Cardona hinted at the possibility of stepping up to the plate. Hammerstone has been MLW World Champion for 551 days, having beat Jacob Fatu for the title at MLW Fightland last year. MLW posted to Twitter asking who people would put against him if they were matchmaker, and Cardona posted a pic of himself with his collection of titles as you can see below.

Cardona is currently the Wrestling Showcase Champion, the WSW World Heavyweight Champion, the SCX Champion, the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Champion, the ASW Heavyweight Champion, the AIW Absolute Champion, and the Internet Champion.