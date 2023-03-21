wrestling / News
Matt Cardona vs. Bully Ray Set For BCW Show In July
Matt Cardona and Bully Ray will do battle this summer for Battleground Championship Wrestling. BCW announced on Tuesday that the two, who have been feuding for months, will face off at the company’s Legends Never Die show on July 1st in Philadelphia. The loser will be banned from the 2300 Arena for life.
The full announcement reads:
“A feud thats raged for months will end with devastating results. Bully Ray vs Matt Cardona , the loser is banned from the 2300 ARENA FOR LIFE! Tickets are already on sale! Two men meet, one man loses everything! Tickets here https://2300arena.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=449 @TheMattCardona @bullyray5150”
A feud thats raged for months will end with devastating results. Bully Ray vs Matt Cardona , the loser is banned from the 2300 ARENA FOR LIFE! Tickets are already on sale! Two men meet, one man loses everything! Tickets here https://t.co/baN3VzlLdm @TheMattCardona @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/TkFlDZI7Zq
— Icons/battleground (@iconsconvention) March 21, 2023
