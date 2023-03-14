wrestling / News

Matt Cardona vs. Sexxxy Eddy Announced for GCW Worst Behavior in Toronto

March 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Matt Cardona vs. Sexxxy Eddy Image Credit: GCW

– GCW announced this week that Matt Cardona will face Sexxy Eddy at the promotion’s upcoming, sold-out event in Toronto, Worst Behavior. The card is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at The Opera House. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the announcement:

