Matt Cardona vs. Sexxxy Eddy Announced for GCW Worst Behavior in Toronto
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
– GCW announced this week that Matt Cardona will face Sexxy Eddy at the promotion’s upcoming, sold-out event in Toronto, Worst Behavior. The card is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at The Opera House. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the announcement:
*TORONTO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT CARDONA
vs
SEXXXY EDDY
Plus:
Masha vs Bailey
Rina vs Lufisto
Blake
Deppen
Gringo
Bussy
+more!
This event is *SOLD OUT*
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Sun 3/19 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/UKVeCkWZ4x
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 13, 2023
