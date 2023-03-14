– GCW announced this week that Matt Cardona will face Sexxy Eddy at the promotion’s upcoming, sold-out event in Toronto, Worst Behavior. The card is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at The Opera House. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the announcement:

*TORONTO UPDATE* Just Signed: MATT CARDONA

vs

SEXXXY EDDY Plus:

Masha vs Bailey

Rina vs Lufisto

Blake

Deppen

Gringo

Bussy

+more! This event is *SOLD OUT* Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!

