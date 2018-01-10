Matt Hardy Comes To Deal With Anthem Sports For The Broken Universe

According to wrestlinginc.com, Matt Hardy has reached a deal with Anthem Sports to own all of the core characters created in TNA associated with the Broken Universe. When the Hardys left Impact Wrestling, the company tried to claim ownership of the IP. It was previously reported that Impact decided they will not pursue ownership of the “Broken Universe,” which would allow Matt Hardy to officially trademark and own the characters. Anthem also stated that they would allow talent to continue to use their IMPACT persona after they leave the company. Matt has been doing a version of the broken character in WWE as “Woken” Matt Hardy.