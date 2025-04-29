Matt Hardy Comments On Timing Misstep At TNA Rebellion

Matt Hardy had a brief awkward moment during the World Tag Team Title match at TNA Rebellion, and he took to social media to comment on it. Sunday’s PPV saw The Nemeths defeat The Hardys to capture the titles. At one point in the match, Matt moved to try and stop Ryan Nemeth from breaking up a pinfall by Jeff on Nic but ran into referee Paige Prinzivalli.

Matt posted to Twitter to comment on the moment, writing:

“Here’s the deal – My eyes were locked on Ryan Nemeth as I had committed to stop him from breaking up this pin, like he did the previous 2. My momentum was always moving in that direction when the ref Paige unknowingly slid under me to make the count. I either had to crash full force into Paige or awkwardly jump over her to avoid potentially injuring her, so I did. On live tv, s**t happens. Wasn’t mine or Paige’s fault. It wasn’t crisp & clean, but she was not hurt & that’s all that matters. My only regret is that Jeff may have had Nic Nemeth beaten if this didn’t happen, so that’s frustrating. Just not quite as frustrating at how a percentage of online wrestling fans find such joy in scenarios like this. Thanks for an amazing, capacity event for TNA in L.A. everyone, it was a blast to wrestle in front of such passionate fans.”