– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy recalled his feud with Sammy Guevara in AEW, including their controversial Broken Rules Match that took place at AEW All Out 2020, where Hardy suffered a concussion during the match after taking a scary bump during the bout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on his feud with Sammy Guevara being “cursed”: “We did a lot of really good stuff in that program. It was, almost you know, cursed was a word a lot of people say. The thing he did with the chair, he just quickly overreacted when he threw it at me. We went in the back and we squashed it, and it was one of those things that added a lot of momentum to our deal.”

On their match at All Out 2020: “S*** happens. It’s not like it was some terrible tragedy … there was some stuff that we could’ve done a little bit better, but I mean, sometimes it happens in wrestling.”