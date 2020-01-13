wrestling / News
Matt Hardy is In Limbo In Latest Video
January 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy’s latest video finds the WWE star in Limbo. You can see the latest video from Hardy below, which continues his journey through being Broken and Woken. It follows up on episode seven of his “Free the Delete” series.
The video is described as follows:
I’m Matt Hardy, I once was #BROKEN, then #WOKEN.. Now I’m not quite sure who I am.
More Trending Stories
- Allysin Kay Says It’s Up to Tessa Blanchard If She Wants to be Remembered for Her Talent or Become ‘The Next Moolah’
- Arn Anderson on His Friendship With Ric Flair, How It Changed When He Retired, Their Relationship Now
- Big Swole, Several Other Wrestlers Call Out Tessa Blanchard Over Racial Slur and Bullying, Kiera Hogan Defends Her
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper