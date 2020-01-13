wrestling / News

Matt Hardy is In Limbo In Latest Video

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy

– Matt Hardy’s latest video finds the WWE star in Limbo. You can see the latest video from Hardy below, which continues his journey through being Broken and Woken. It follows up on episode seven of his “Free the Delete” series.

The video is described as follows:

I’m Matt Hardy, I once was #BROKEN, then #WOKEN.. Now I’m not quite sure who I am.

