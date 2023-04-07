Matt Hardy On If Cody Rhodes Lost at Wrestlemania Because He Started AEW

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes losing at Wrestlemania and if he thinks it’s because Cody started AEW. Hardy said it was possible but doesn’t know if that’s actually why.

He said: “Cody, he ends up leaving, he goes out, he creates a company, he creates success. He gets himself over. He’s a big deal and [people are] all behind him. Vince comes in at the end of the day, like, ‘hold up, before you are going to run this ship, I’m going to show you. I’ll make you earn it.’ I mean, that’s a possibility. I don’t know if that is the actual factual, true deal [though].“