Matt Hardy on the Experience Headlining AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed the experience headlining AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Hardy teamed with John Hennigan (aka Johnny Hardy), after Jeff Hardy was forced to withdraw from the event following his felony DUI arrest. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on working AAA TripleMania XXX: “It was a long day, but it was a very productive and good day. … I haven’t been to Mexico now since 2018, that was the last time I went with WWE, so just going to Mexico, having a four-hour meet and greet where I interacted with so many enthusiastic, so many amazing Mexican fans [was awesome].”

On his tag team match against Dragon Lee and Dralistico: “Those guys [Lee Brothers] are extremely talented, and once again, it makes me very envious that I’m not in my 20s again. These guys can do everything. It was a lot of fun. We went on last and I thought that was pretty cool to go to a TripleMania and main event on your first shot, that was very cool.”

Dragon Lee and Dralistico won the match via pinfall.