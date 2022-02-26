Matt Hardy Reveals Unused Angle WWE Pitched That Made Him Uncomfortable

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about being pitched an angle with Mark Henry in WWE, that was ultimately unused but made him feel uncomfortable. Here are highlights:

On the uncomfortable angle he was pitched: “There was one thing I was very nervous about doing. It didn’t end up happening but I was going to have a deal where I teamed with Mark Henry and there was talk of us working against Booker T and RVD when they were the Tag Champs and winning the Tag Titles. It was right towards the end of my Matt Hardy V1 and the whole story of what was pitched to me from Vince and creative was that I was almost going to go to Mark Henry and him being black had a lot in common with me having Mattitude because we were both oppressed then I would talk like a black person. They knew at this time, like even when John Cena was doing raps, we’d be on international trips and myself and John, we’d be freestyling back there and messing around. They knew I was a big rap fan and I was aware of all that stuff but there was a point where I was almost going to start talking with more black slang and almost tell Mark Henry like ‘Mattitude is oppressed too man, we have that in common.’ I was very uncomfortable with that then and obviously, Mark got hurt, maybe it was a sign from the Seven Deities and it didn’t happen at all. That was something I was a little worried about doing because it was something they wanted me to start and pushing me into.”

On Mark Henry’s history in WWE: “You can never say Mark Henry wasn’t always good for whatever. He was down for whatever, he was a company guy, down for whatever and definitely down for the ride and he would be all in on things.”