Matt Hardy Believes a Roster Split Will Be Good For AEW

Matt Hardy thinks the reported roster split in AEW will be good for the brand and roster. Hardy recently spoke on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and talked about the potential for the roster split among the company. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the potential for a roster split: “I mean, it’s great news for AEW, obviously, because it’s going to equate to a bigger income and bigger television rights, which is going to help out the company and going to help the company grow. Also, the company has such a large roster. It’s hard to put everyone on Dynamite and Rampage, so these extra two hours are going to help all the talent find a place on the television show. I think that’s one of the biggest benefits of it by far.”

On AEW Collision airing on Saturdays: “I think a Saturday night primetime show could do well, I do remember, even when I was looking back at some of the history of Macho Man Randy Savage this morning while I was doing cardio, some of his moments on Saturday night’s main event, which was obviously a late Saturday night show, but man, I remember how excited myself and my brother would get to watch a Saturday night’s main event. So I hope that the Saturday night time slot can recapture some of that magic that Saturday Night’s Main Event used to have back in the day. It’s something that I really anticipated on seeing, and I really looked forward to watching. So I hope that Collision can do that.”

On the roster split potentially creating competition: “My gut feeling tells me it’s going to add to the excitement, because I think it’s going to be two pretty different rosters. The shows are going to look differently. So I think we could get to a deal where the shows are going to almost compete against one another. I think there’s times where when Raw and SmackDown seem very different, and you’re like, “Oh shit, SmackDown is better than Raw,’ or ‘Raw is better than SmackDown.’ I think that kind of motivates everyone to work a little harder and be a little better. I think that goes from the in-ring wrestlers to the people behind creative and the people booking the show and whatnot. So hopefully, we have that effect from Dynamite and Collision.”