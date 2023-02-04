Matt Hardy Thought Seth Rollins’ CM Punk Comments Were ‘Very Funny Stuff’

Seth Rollins’ recent comments about CM Punk got over with Matt Hardy, who says he found himself laughing at them. As you may recall, Rollins was asked during Royal Rumble weekend about the idea of Punk returning to WWE and said:

“Oh, Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever! Yeah, no. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘Oh, did he say that?’ Yeah, he’s a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye-bye. See you later.”

Hardy touched on the bit during the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast for AdFreeShows, saying that Rollins got him laughing and that the WWE star “won him over.”

“He especially won me over just because of his comments on Punk the other day,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “I popped huge when I saw that. I was laughing out loud. Very funny stuff.”