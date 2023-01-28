Seth Rollins Slams CM Punk, Tells Him ‘Stay Away You Cancer’

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble at WWE 2K23 promotional event, Seth Rollins commented on CM Punk when asked about free agents on the wrestling scene he’d like to see back in WWE. He also shared his thoughts on FTR, his old rival Cody Rhodes, who returns at the Royal Rumble tonight, and more. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on Cody Rhodes: “Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes. The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn’t say try to steal it. He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there’s nothing more selfish in the world. Don’t let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish SOB. He’s not coming back for anything but himself.”

Rollins on FTR becoming free agents: “Yeah, great talents. Hell of a tag team. Good guys. Always had a good relationship with them. I’d love to see them come back if they want to come back and hang out with us.”

Seth Rollins on CM Punk: “Oh, Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever! Yeah, no. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘Oh, did he say that?’ Yeah, he’s a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye-bye. See you later.”

It was rumored last October that AEW was negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s contract with the company. Punk appeared to have a falling out with AEW and management stemming from his post-show comments at AEW All Out 2022 and an alleged backstage brawl with The Elite. AEW has yet to confirm CM Punk’s status with the company, and it’s unknown if he has entered or will be entering free agency soon.

