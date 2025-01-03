Matt Hardy Predicts TNA Will Have Its Best Year In 2025 In Over A Decade

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about his bold prediction for 2025 being TNA having the best year it has had in over a decade and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AJ Francis re-signing with TNA: “I think it’s a big deal for TNA. I think AJ has been great. He has felt like a strong part of the team. It does feel like a team effort, and I know that he was at AEW Worlds End if I’m not mistaken. Just kind of visiting and whatnot. But if there were any offers out there, he ended up choosing TNA again. Which I’m glad he did, because I think he can be a very important part of TNA for the next year.”

On his gold prediction for 2025: “I think that TNA will have the best year this year, in 2025, that it has had in over a decade from a business standpoint… I think if you go back to their strong years like 2011, 2012, 2013, I think we’re going to be in a year that is the closest thing to resemble any of those things in a long, long time.”

On why he thinks that: “I think that because it’s got buzz again. Like I said, houses are up. They have big things planned. They’re playing some big arenas, as we’ve talked about. And I know Jeff and I, we’re dedicating ourselves to giving them everything that we have. I know Joe Hendry is going to be around. And I think there’s going to be a pretty strong, well-bonded group working for TNA. And I know they are actively working on a new platform. You know, whenever they can make that happen, a new television platform. They had the deal in Canada, which apparently seems to be a pretty big deal. So it’s great that we had an upgrade there. But I think they want to continue upgrading across the board. And it seems like everybody’s working hard to do that.”

