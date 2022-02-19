wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Wanted to Transition Him To Producer
Matt Hardy recently discussed why he decided to sign with AEW over WWE, noting that Vince McMahon wanted him to be a producer instead of in-ring performer. On the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy discussed his decision to go to AEW and what he sees as his in-ring future. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On choosing AEW over WWE: “I know in Vince’s head, he saw me being a producer already and that’s where he was. He was going to use my mental abilities to help produce matches or be an agent or whatever. And I just still wanted to wrestle the last few years that I could, so that was the opportunity that is allotted to me at AEW. So that’s why I chose AEW.”
On doing more non-wrestling stuff now: “I am obviously getting towards the end of my in-ring career and I’m at that point I think where I make the transition into podcasting and doing other things and I think it’s almost time for me. Especially things that are 20-25 years old. I want to try and share all my secrets with the wrestling fans.”
On if he has a retirement date in mind: “No, I don’t. I literally am just playing it by ear. Maybe that’s a southern expression, but I am just feeling it as I go. And I’m going to see how my body holds up. That’s more or less what it comes down to.”