Matt Hardy On What He Wants From The Hardys’ New TNA Run

The Hardys are back together in TNA, and Matt Hardy recently revealed what he wants to see for the team. Jeff Hardy made his return to TNA at Against All Odds after his AEW contract expired, joining Matt who had returned to the promotion at Rebellion in April. Matt spoke with Busted Open Radio and revealed where he’d like to see the two of them go in TNA.

“I think you go with the team [route], because that is where we’re at our most popular,” Matt said (per Wrestling Inc). “You put the Hardys together, and if we’re doing the standard, traditional version of the Hardys, super popular, especially with the iconic music, even if we switch it up a little bit, we do broken Hardys, that’s cool too.”

He continued, “Jeff really wants to do Willow The Wisp. Jeff is an artist. He wants to do things kind of out of the box. He wants those opportunities.”

Matt said on his own podcast this week that the two are currently free agents and have not signed a deal with TNA, sticking with a per appearance basis.