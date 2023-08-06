Matt Hardy on Who He’d Want for a ‘Broken House’ Team

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed a potential “Broken House” trios team and who could be a part of it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on a potential Broken House stable or trios team: “We could put a bunch of guys together. I mean, we could do Broken Matt. We could do Brother Nero. We could do Oragasmic Isiah. We can do Eccentric Ethan. Throw Danhausen in there. We can have him in there. We could have a five-man squad, swap in and out, and have Freebird rules.”

On who he’d like to form a trios team with: “Well, the first person I’m gonna say and they if you listen to the show, you know this, if you don’t, you probably don’t, but I was gonna say Wardlow. I would love to do it with Wardlow, that would definitely be great. A person that I think would love to do a trios with myself and Jeff would be Eddie Kingston. Before he was leaving to go to Japan, he said, ‘When I get back from this G1, can I be with you guys?’ He said, ‘I see what you guys are doing. You guys are always cooking. You’re very creative. It’s just easy. No bullshit. Can I be with you guys? Can I be part of The Hardy Party?’ I love some Eddie Kingston, man.”