Matt Mako On Getting Feedback From Jon Moxley, Talking With Him At AEW/ROH Taping

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Mako spoke about attending a ROH taping recently and getting feedback from Jon Moxley after his match. Mako wrestled Wheeler Yuta on the May 15th episode.

He said: “As far as feedback from Mox, I think he appreciates my style to a degree, a little more ‘shooty,’ for lack of a better term. Good on the strikes. In terms of actual critiques, there were maybe structural things within the match we could’ve done better with the time we had. I sat with Mox in catering for 45 minutes just talking about Jurassic Park movies to wrestling psychology. It was a good weekend. We were talking maybe Fast & Furious and how those movies have gotten so ridiculous. I’ve never seen any of them, but the point is, Jurassic Park should do the same thing. Dinosaurs with lasers in space. Ludacris is there driving a rocket. The one movie did have a raptor with a laser, it was sold as a weapon. Moxley was talking about, ‘I thought they were going to go through caves in Afghanistan and look for bad guys.’ Then we had a productive talk about wrestling psychology.“