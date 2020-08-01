Matt Riddle Says He Thinks Brock Lesnar Really Hates Him And That He Won’t Call Him Out Anymore

On the latest edition of After The Bell, Matt Riddle discussed how Goldberg isn’t his cup of tea, and how he thinks Brock Lesnar really hates him. Highlights are below.

Matt Riddle on how Goldberg is not his cup of tea: “I’ll be honest, my thing with Goldberg, and I think others like myself would agree. Money maker? Yes. Is he a stallion in his own right? Yes, can’t take that away from him. Not my cup of tea. I think we all know that.”

On how he thinks Brock Lesnar really hates him: “Brock, guy has it all. I want a piece because he’s awesome. I think he’s taken my comments as literal disrespect and I think he really hates me, which, hey, OK, I get it, I rubbed you the wrong way, but as I told everybody, I get it, I’ll stay away, I won’t call people out anymore, I won’t call these people out anymore, but I still want it. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to make myself valuable enough until the money is on the table and he’s like, it’s worth it.”

