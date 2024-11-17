– During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin’, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle discussed his past issues and heat with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in WWE. According to Riddle, he was just “talking ****” and Goldberg blew his comments out of proportion.

Riddle said on Goldberg (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’m just like, ‘Dude, I’m just talking s**t, you know?’ It’s the same thing in fighting, though. People talk s**t in fighting, and half the time they’re just spitting s**t to get ticket sales, and that’s what you do. I’m not saying you don’t mean some of it, or you’re having fun. And part of it is, the more real you can make it.”

Matt Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023. As previously noted, Goldberg recently announced that he will be taking part in his retirement match in WWE later next year.