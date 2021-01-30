Matt Riddle Responds To Goldberg Saying Wrestlers Have Thin Skin Today

In an interview with WWE After the Bell earlier this week, Goldberg said that he agreed with the Undertaker’s assessment that modern wrestlers are “soft”, adding that today’s generation is very thin-skinned. In a post on Twitter, Matt Riddle, who has had a problem with Goldberg for some time, reacted to his interview.

He said: “Hmm. So let’s talk about some thick and thin skin, shall we? Bro. Really? Really? You have very, very, very thin skin. It’s like sheepskin. It’s ultra thin. Extra sensitive thin. That’s how thin your skin is. Let’s be real. I’m not gonna go down the chart of reasons why but you know why your skin is thin, bro. We all know it. And you know what? You really need to stop crying about it. It’s embarrassing, alright? Stop being a baby and good luck tomorrow, bro. You’ll need it. You’re a stallion, Drew.”

The two reportedly had an altercation back in 2019 where Goldberg confronted Riddle backstage following the comments Riddle had been making, infamously telling him, “I’m not your bro.”