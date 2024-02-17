– During a recent interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recalled his initial reactions with Vince McMahon in WWE, noting that McMahon thought he was “goofy.” Matt Riddle said on McMahon (via WrestlingInc.com):

“He thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy. He was like ‘You’re goofy.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.’ He’s like ‘Being a goof isn’t a good thing.’ And I’m like ‘Well, I’m a goof that can kick your ass.’ You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like ‘Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.'”

Vince McMahon retired from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO last month after allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault surfaced against him due to a lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Riddle was released by WWE in September of last year. He is now a free agent.