Matt Taven On Pandemic: ‘Right Now Is A Strange Time For Everyone’

In an interview with WJAR-10 in Rhode Island, Matt Taven spoke about ROH, among other promotions, not running right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s still prevalent. Here are highlights:

On ROH shutting down due to the pandemic: “You know, right now is kind of just a strange time obviously for everyone. But I really feel like Ring of Honor is kind of setting the safest model and maybe the best one arguably of all the companies out there where once things started to get crazy, Ring of Honor shut things down. Put the safety of their performers and staff first. So a lot of fans are really enjoying, with the best ofs that are being put out right now, the documentary-style episodes that we have coming out. I just had an episode a couple of weeks ago that talked about all my favorite matches. It’s strange but we’re making the most of it and hopefully when all this is done we can get back to where we left off and keep giving the ROH fans what they’re looking for.”

On his ankle injury: “Ankle and knee surgery, so maybe I just had a Nostradamus moment where I knew that I was gonna have downtime right now so it was a good time to schedule a couple surgeries. If there’s any positive to this downtime, I’ve definitely been able to rehab my injuries and I’m looking forward to being back like the Matt Taven of old with two good knees.”

On the status of his school: “You know, same thing with most places. We’re closed right now but we’re still doing classes. We’re doing classes just like this [via video]. You know, really, it’s fun because you get to kind of really interact with all of the students a little bit more personally than you know, when we’re just in the ring, kinda ‘go go go’. We’ll kind of take it step by step with how the re-openings go and hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll all be back into the XWA Wrestling Kingdom.”