Maven Recalls Batista Bomb As One of the Most Painful Finishers He Took

Maven has revealed that Batista’s finisher was one of the most painful he took during his wrestling career. The WWE alumnus rated the most painful finishers he endured during his time with the company and the Batista Bomb was at the top.

“The Batista Bomb was perfect for Dave,” Maven said (per Fightful). “Why? Because it truly showed his aggression,” he said. “As a power wrestler, Dave came in with one of the best physiques in the business and when you have a physique that looks so devastating, you want a move that looks equally as devastating. The Batista Bomb did just that. But how did it feel? One night, I believe it was on Raw, I was wrestling Dave, and we were in Cleveland, Ohio. We had a special guest in the audience that night. LeBron James in his first year in the league was ringside. Dave and I actually worked close to him.”

He continued, “That was the end of the fun night for me in that match. The Batista Bomb that night, and I’m assuming Dave was amped up and Dave was excited, but when he delivered me to the mat, it was definitely one of those moves I felt in general, this was a move I took many times from him, and he always delivered [it] safe. Again, when you’re dealing with gravity, and then on top of that, dealing with gravity, and the force from an extremely strong guy, I’ve had funner nights. Let’s just put it that way. The Batista Bomb: I hate this job.”