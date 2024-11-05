– During a recent interview with Reel Appreciation’s David Clair-Bennett, former WWE Superstar Maven discussed his career and more. He also asked about his dream matchups from WWE and AEW, citing the likes of The Rock, Steve Austin, and MJF. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on his dream opponents from WWE or AEW: “Obviously, I could put guys like Rock or Austin. I mean, they’re, obviously at the top of the list. But if we’re talking about today’s business, I love MJF. I think MJF is gonna revolutionize what it means to be a heel in wrestling. I think he’s just fantastic because he blurs the lines.”

His thoughts on MJF: “I know him, and I know how nice of a guy he is, but most wrestling fans think that’s who he is because he does such a good job of portraying that. Going today, he’s probably one of my favorites.”