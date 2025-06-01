– During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, former WWE Superstar Maven discussed his recent backstage visit at AEW Collision. He heavily praised the care and sincerity that Tony Khan showed to the wrestlers at the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on his meeting with Tony Khan: “What wasn’t planned was if I was going to be able to talk to Tony at the end of the night. They were filming Ring of Honor in the beginning, then Collision live, and then Ring of Honor at the end. After Collision ended, before they filmed the second half of Ring of Honor, this contact told me Tony wants to meet with you. I was waiting for about 30 minutes.”

On Khan checking on every wrestler: “I’m not kidding, Rene, every match that ended, every wrestler that came out of the ring, Tony got up from his Vince McMahon gorilla position, took his headphones off, and checked on every wrestler, and he was sincere about it. What a hell of a guy. That’s a guy I would work for. That’s a guy I would go to the mat for. When guys like MJF don’t leave, I see why. When Jon Moxley would rather work for him than WWE? I see why. Great environment.”