Max Caster Is Interested in a Radio Show for The Acclaimed

– The Sports Generals recently spoke to AEW star Max Caster, who discussed a possible radio show for him and The Acclaimed tag team partner Anthony Bowens. Max Caster stated the following (via Fightful):

“I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still want to do. I’ve been in talks with Anthony (Bowens) and putting feelers out there to do a radio show as part of The Acclaimed. After wrestling…funny story, I only started wrestling training because I wanted to be a commentator and I didn’t know how else to get into wrestling. A few months in, my trainer goes, ‘you’re too good to just be a commentator.’ Ever since then, I said, ‘Okay, so I won’t be doing that.’ After wrestling, sure, I would love to. I have a love for broadcasting, especially sports broadcasting. To be a part of the sport for the rest of my life or after my career, that would be great.”