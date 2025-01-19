Max Caster Reacts To The Acclaimed’s Split After AEW Collision

The Acclaimed fell apart on last night’s AEW Collision and Max Caster reacted to the segment after the show. As noted, the group broke up on Saturday’s show after Caster walked out on Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn following an in-ring argument. Caster appeared in an AEW digital exclusive after the show explaining his reasoning for leaving the two.

“Yeah, The Acclaimed is done,” Caster said (per Fightful). “I’m just trying to grow as a person. Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, they’re not ready to grow. But everybody’s at different stages of their lives, and you gotta understand that. But I knew that going into this speech today. Anthony Bowens is my best friend for life, and I know he’s hard-headed, and ever since he started listening to Billy Gunn, he’s been a real stubborn guy, and I have been too. Billy is a bad influence, has been since the 90s, but I just told it like it was, and as the captain and the leader of The Acclaimed, sometimes the captain’s gotta go down with the ship, and I was going down with the ship.”

He continued, “Even though I said, ‘I wanna stop rapping,’ they said, ‘No, it’s all we got.’ I said, ‘Let’s stop scissoring.’ They said, ‘No,that’s, everyone loves it,’ and I said, ‘Okay, let’s keep doing it but I wanna grow.’ I wanna grow, but they never let me grow. So, I went a little off the deep end, and I just had to find that life raft off that sinking ship, and that life raft was me. I found myself, my self-worth, my self-confidence… I love myself, and I think that’s a good thing to say. But Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, they’re not at that point in their lives yet, so, hopefully one day they are, and it’s just not today. So thank you guys very much. Best wrestler alive, read the jacket, cause the jacket don’t lie.”